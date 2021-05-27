New pop-up restaurant set to open next month at Brighton Marina

Taste Sussex, promises seasonal British ingredients and a ‘playful nod towards the big chain restaurants’. It is set to open in mid-June and based on the site previously occupied by Frankie & Benny’s.

Chef Phil Bartley and business partner Steve Pineau from the L’Atelier Du Vin group, are the men behind the project. Phil, who also runs The Great British Charcuterie Co, said: “ We loved the idea of opening in a previously branded restaurant and putting our spin on the food and drinks menus. We’ll be working with local farms, producers and vineyards to create the menus whilst making sure the food and drink is good value for money and accessible for the whole family.”