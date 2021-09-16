Oktoberfest celebrations to return to Brighton
Brighton will celebrate Oktoberfest in style again with the return of three-day event at the Level.
From October 7-10 the Oktoberfest big tent will celebrate an authentic German lifestyle, set with long benches and Oktoberfest-themed décor.
German food will be served alongside the and live entertainment will be hosted by UK’s No.1 Oktoberfest host, Eva Von Schnippisch who will introduce DJs, cabaret acts and international music acts to the stage.
Expect great beer and plenty of hale and hearty singing.
The Brighton event began in 2016 and this year is under new management.
Tickets are available via the website and start from £12.50 a ticket. Visit oktoberfest-brighton.com/events/