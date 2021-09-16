Oktoberfest celebrations to return to Brighton

Eva von Schnippisch.at London Bierfest 2019. Photo by Lara Maysa

Brighton will celebrate Oktoberfest in style again with the return of three-day event at the Level.

From October 7-10 the Oktoberfest big tent will celebrate an authentic German lifestyle, set with long benches and Oktoberfest-themed décor.

German food will be served alongside the and live entertainment will be hosted by UK’s No.1 Oktoberfest host, Eva Von Schnippisch who will introduce DJs, cabaret acts and international music acts to the stage.

Image by Louis Hansel

Expect great beer and plenty of hale and hearty singing.

The Brighton event began in 2016 and this year is under new management.