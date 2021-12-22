Rum Kitchen’s new app
Brighton’s Rum Kitchen has launched a new app.
A spokesperson for the venue, in Black Lion Street, said: “Sadly, for a lot of people travel plans this Christmas have fallen through the cracks. Not to worry as Rum Kitchen is bringing all the Caribbean vibes to you this Christmas through their newly launched app. The app has multiple features including: table service, a reward system, and the option to order happy hour cocktails any time.
“But most importantly for those wanting to stay at home, click and collect takeaway orders.
“On top of this, for those who register with the app in December will get a £20 spend in January!”
Download the new app by searching for RK Social on your phone’s app store.