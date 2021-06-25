Tapas Revolution - Finesse without the fuss and a menu full of fab little touches

A selection of dishes from Tapas Revolution

Tapas Revolution is a bright and unpretentious addition to the city’s dining scene and seems well suited to the pockets and bellies of Brighton’s diners.

The menu, cooked up by the group’s founder Omar Allibhoy, is cut a above your average tapas and rises well above the standards of casual dining, but without the fussiness or top-end prices.

Frequently found on TV shows such as Masterchef and Sunday Brunch, Omar was in BN1 last week,

Ensalada de Tomates

overseeing his creations amid the Cava, the jamón, and the almost alien sight of sunshine.

The growing restaurant group is large enough to set up in a prime location, just a olive-stone’s throw from the Pavilion, but not too big that it’s churning out multi-buys of microwaved tiny terracotta bowled-tapas.

Instead the dishes are as handsome as Omar, surprisingly substantial (six burly tiger prawns per portion of Gambas al Aljillo), and full of fab little touches.

Torreznos con Mojos is a brilliantly balanced dish, with cubes of steamed and deep-fried pork belly invigorated by a Canarian pepper and coriander mojo verde , and a punchy sweet and spicy sauce.

Torreznos con Mojos

Similarly their Piementos de Padron peppers are so much better than most with the welcome touch of sweetness from a cider reduction.

Simple dishes are also all the better with full-flavoured ingredients, their Ensalate de Tomates is accompanied by a good dressing and goat’s cheese, but the excellent tangy mixed toms are good enough alone, and are also the stars of the Tabla Mixta, with a tomato, oil and garlic dip that will leave you wondering where it’s been all of your life.

The venue itself is roomy and full of light, and an outside Terraza has room for 80 diners, and would be a fine old spot to graze in the sun.

Fritura Mixta

