Tapas Revolution launches new local menu

Some of the new dishes from Tapas Revolution SUS-210411-120420001

Tapas Revolution has launched a new menu featuring a range of new vegan and seafood dishes sourced from local producers.

The North Street restaurant has introduced a new local menu developed by chef and Tapas Revolution co-founder Omar Allibhoy.

The dishes include Albondigas En Salsa (Beetroot, oat and lentil albóndigas served in a rich tomato and vegetable ‘sofrito’ sauce) Croquetas de Setas (Mushroom béchamel rolled in breadcrumbs and deep-fried, served with truffle alioli) and Garbanzos Con Espinaca (Spiced chickpea stew with baby spinach, garlic and Spices) alongside Bacalao con Puerros - Roasted Cod loin with leeks, and steamed mussels in a garlic chive & white butter sauce.

Omar said “We are committed to ensuring that we reduce our carbon footprint in all ways possible including offering a wider range of vegan options that shows the versatility of Spanish cuisine and entices guests to choose healthier options for both themselves and the environment.