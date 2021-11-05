Tapas Revolution launches new local menu
Tapas Revolution has launched a new menu featuring a range of new vegan and seafood dishes sourced from local producers.
The North Street restaurant has introduced a new local menu developed by chef and Tapas Revolution co-founder Omar Allibhoy.
The dishes include Albondigas En Salsa (Beetroot, oat and lentil albóndigas served in a rich tomato and vegetable ‘sofrito’ sauce) Croquetas de Setas (Mushroom béchamel rolled in breadcrumbs and deep-fried, served with truffle alioli) and Garbanzos Con Espinaca (Spiced chickpea stew with baby spinach, garlic and Spices) alongside Bacalao con Puerros - Roasted Cod loin with leeks, and steamed mussels in a garlic chive & white butter sauce.
Omar said “We are committed to ensuring that we reduce our carbon footprint in all ways possible including offering a wider range of vegan options that shows the versatility of Spanish cuisine and entices guests to choose healthier options for both themselves and the environment.
“Spain is known as being the largest producer of fruit and vegetables in Europe so it is engrained in our Mediterranean diet and huge factor in Spain being the healthiest nation in the world.“