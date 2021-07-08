The sounds of the West End - outdoor shows at Rockwater Hove this weekend

West End on Sea performing at Brighton Fringe

A Hove venue will host two evenings of live outdoor music this weekend which will celebrate cabaret and theatre.

West End On Sea presents Live On The Lawns – a live stage-inspired performance on Friday, July 9 and Saturday, July 10 at Rockwater Hove.

Performed by an ensemble of seasoned West End Stars and hosted by Jamie Kenna, the performance will feature hits from musicals old and new, with a few contemporary cabaret numbers.

Jamie Kenna

This event takes place outside on the lawns behind Rockwater.

Deck chairs will be provided and guests will be asked to sit in clusters of no more than six guests in line with Covid restrictions.