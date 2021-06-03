The top 16 restaurants in Brighton – according to TripAdvisor reviewers
With the latest easing of lockdown restrictions, you might be planning to book a table at a restaurant, or already dined out.
Thursday, 3rd June 2021, 12:16 pm
But where is best place to eat in Brighton?
To give you an idea of where you could go in the city, here we list the top 16 restaurants and places to eat according to TripAdvisor reviewers.
*Please note ratings are correct at the time of publication and the businesses featured are listed as restaurants under the establishment type tab on TripAdvisor
Page 1 of 4