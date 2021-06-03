Brighton Pier. Photograph: JPIMedia/ SUS-190404-161609003

The top 16 restaurants in Brighton – according to TripAdvisor reviewers

With the latest easing of lockdown restrictions, you might be planning to book a table at a restaurant, or already dined out.

By The Newsroom
Thursday, 3rd June 2021, 12:16 pm

But where is best place to eat in Brighton?

To give you an idea of where you could go in the city, here we list the top 16 restaurants and places to eat according to TripAdvisor reviewers.

*Please note ratings are correct at the time of publication and the businesses featured are listed as restaurants under the establishment type tab on TripAdvisor

1.

Baqueano, Western Road. Rating: Five stars. Reviews: 487

Photo: Google Maps

2.

ThewitchEZ Photo Design Cafe Bar, Marine Parade. Rating: Five stars. Reviews: 989

Photo: Google Maps

3.

Constantinople Restaurant, Norfolk Square. Rating: Five stars. Reviews: 270

Photo: Google Maps

4.

Mediterraneo, Portland Road. Rating: Five stars. Reviews: 468

Photo: Google Maps

