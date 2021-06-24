These are the top 12 pubs and bars in East Sussex with outdoor seating – according to TripAdvisor
With warmer days here, we’ve rounded up the top 12 pubs and bars in East Sussex with outdoor seating as rated by TripAdvisor reviewers.
Thursday, 24th June 2021, 10:34 am
Updated
Thursday, 24th June 2021, 10:42 am
Is your favourite featured?
*Please note the ratings on TripAdvisor were correct at time of publication and the businesses are listed as still operating. The tabs used to create the list were pubs and bars under establishment type and outdoor seating under restaurant features
