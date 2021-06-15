Top 16 restaurants in Brighton with vegan options – according to TripAdvisor reviewers
Since lockdown restrictions on eating indoors at restaurants were eased, have you been dining out, or looking for to book a table?
Tuesday, 15th June 2021, 12:33 pm
To give you an idea of where you could go in the city, here we list the top 16 restaurants and places to eat with vegan choices on the menu according to TripAdvisor reviewers.
* Please note the ratings are correct at time of publication and the businesses featured are listed on TripAdvisor as restaurants under the establishment type tab with the vegan options selected under the dietary restrictions tab.
Page 1 of 4