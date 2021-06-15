Brighton Palace Pier. Photograph: JPIMedia/ SUS-181126-153911001

Top 16 restaurants in Brighton with vegan options – according to TripAdvisor reviewers

Since lockdown restrictions on eating indoors at restaurants were eased, have you been dining out, or looking for to book a table?

By The Newsroom
Tuesday, 15th June 2021, 12:33 pm

To give you an idea of where you could go in the city, here we list the top 16 restaurants and places to eat with vegan choices on the menu according to TripAdvisor reviewers.

* Please note the ratings are correct at time of publication and the businesses featured are listed on TripAdvisor as restaurants under the establishment type tab with the vegan options selected under the dietary restrictions tab.

See also – The top 16 restaurants in Brighton according to TripAdvisor reviewers

1.

ThewitchEZ Photo Design Cafe Bar, Marine Parade

Photo: Google Maps

Buy photo

2.

Sunbirds Deli, London Road

Photo: Google Maps

Buy photo

3.

Constantinople, Norfolk Square

Photo: Google Maps

Buy photo

4.

Purezza, St James's Street

Photo: Google Maps

Buy photo
TripAdvisorBrighton
Next Page
Page 1 of 4