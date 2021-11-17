Vegan burger chain set to open a branch in Brighton next month

The Jungle Burger at Flower Burger

A new colourful plant-based burger restaurant will be opening in Brighton next month.

Flower Burger will open only its second UK branch in North Street on December 2.

The company’s ‘rainbow burgers’ have proved popular at its Charlotte Street branch in London which opened earlier this year. A spokesperson said: “Flower Burger offers 100% natural, plant-based fast-food enthusiasts a choice of vibrant colourful vegan burgers as well as sides and desserts that are all 100% vegan and made with natural ingredients. With a massive fan following, their restaurants are present across 20 international outlets, including Amsterdam, London, Los Angeles, Marseille, and Milan.”

Colourful Flower Burger buns

“The burger buns range from turmeric’s vivid yellow to the violet tones of cherry and the purple of black carrot extract.

“In honour of the first UK site, Flower Burger has created the Jungle Burger: served in a green bun made with turmeric and spirulina, a red bean and oat patty, lettuce, tomatoes, oven-baked courgettes, flower cheddar, paired perfectly with a “wild” smoky BBQ sauce. Their range of burger offers also includes the Cherry Bomb, featuring a lentil and basmati rice patty in a pink bun with beetroot, and the signature Flower Burger, with seitan and red kidney bean patty, served in a purple bun. All the eye-pleasing burgers are paired with a selection of sides including Potato Wedges, Edamame, andPatatasBuenas (our version of the Patatas Bravas).

“To complete the experience most sweetly, the menu features a line of vegan desserts, including the Tiramisun, a creamy dessert of espresso-soaked ladyfingers, and the Coco-nuts,a tasty parfait with vanilla and coconut pulp on a base of cocoa roasted hazelnuts, in addition to the globally appreciated, signature Chocolate Salamimade with dark chocolate, soy milk, and whole wheat biscuits with oat flakes. The flower Burger buns and patties are produced in-house from fresh vegetables, cereals, legumes and without the use of any chemical additives to ensure an all-natural experience.”