Wahaca celebrates Day of the Dead with a new menu and a complimentary Mexican spirit

Day of the Dead celebrations at Wahaca

Brighton restaurant Wahaca is marking Día de Muertos, or Day of the Dead,a feast of Mexican street food and a specially-created cocktail and complimentary tasters of tequila and mezcal.

From now until Novemeber 2 the North Street restaurant will be decked out in traditional papel picado and specially-created altars inspired by the traditional ofrendas set up each year in homes across Mexico to honour loved ones.

Wahaca has launched its new winter menu launching just in time for the celebrations and on the day itself (November 2) guests will be offered a complimentary taster of either mezcal or tequila, at the end of their meal, to raise their own toast and remember the lives of their favourite loved ones. in true Wahaca style. Forget shooting it in one though. These are artisanally-made spirits, crafted from centuries of tradition and are far more suited to sipping and savouring!

The Half-Rim cocktail at Wahaca

Wahaca co-founder Thomasina Miers said: “We can’t wait to kick off this celebratory fortnight of fun and feasting; raising glasses to celebrate the lives of those no longer with us but also to look forward positively to whatever the future brings, knowing we can tackle anything if we tackle it together. Feliz Día de los Muertos!”

Wahaca’s new winter menu includes long-standing street food favourites such as gork pibil tacos and grilled chicken and avocado tacos, made using free range British meat, are joined by organic squash and crumbled feta tostadas (£5.75), moreish lamb barbacoa tacos (£7.25) and seasonal chargrilled hispi (£5.95). The brand new Wahacamole (£5.25) - a fresh, sustainable take on guacamole, switching out the avocado for organic British fava beans - is a delicious and planet-friendly way to kick off your Day of the Dead feast.

And raise a glass to the dearly departed with La Ofrenda (£8.25), a limited edition cocktail created to accompany a street food feast in partnership with top notch tequila Gran Centenario.

Inspired by (and named after) the colourfully-decorated altars where offerings are made in honour of those that have passed, La Ofrenda is freshly shaken with pomegranate, lime, triple sec, Gran Centenario Blanco and finished with a volcanic lava salt rim and edible flowers.

A squash tostada at Wahaca