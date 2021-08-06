WIN a take-away picnic for two from The Grand Hotel, Brighton
The Grand Brighton Hotel has teamed up with the Brighton Indy to offer readers the chance to enjoy a taste of fine dining in a picnic style-takeaway.
After celebrating National Picnic Month in July, the hotel has decided to give away a picnic for two, perfect for al fresco dining on the beach or in the park.
The winners can feast on savoury wraps, pastries, quiche, and sweet treats selected by executive head chef Alan White, created using locally sourced ingredients, with vegan and vegetarian options available.
Or they can choose to opt for the hotel’s award-winning ‘Grand afternoon tea’, packed in a box with all the classic treats including finger sandwiches, fruit scones and a variety of cakes and tarts – perfect for a picnic or for celebrating something special in the comfort of your own home.
Charlotte Alldis, director of marketing at The Grand Brighton Hotel, said: “Our picnics have proved incredibly popular – especially throughout the summer. It’s such a lovely treat.”
To be in with a chance to win two picnic boxes, worth £38, answer the following question:
Q: What is the name of The Grand’s main restaurant?
A: The Victoria
B: Cyan
C: The Grand restaurant
Send your answer to [email protected] by Monday, August 15.
Grand Hotel T&Cs: There is a contactless collection point at the main entrance of The Grand Brighton hotel where winners can call 01273 224300 option 6 to collect their items. All meals are served in sanitised eco-friendly biodegradable packaging - please dispose of these responsibly. Inside the picnic orders you’ll find cutlery, napkins and hand sanitiser wipes. All of our team have completed Covid-19 health and safety training to adhere to social distancing, enhanced safety, security, and increased hygiene standards. Vegan and vegetarian options are available. Orders must be placed by 2pm the day before collection. The picnic prize can be redeemed up until the end of September. For more information, visit www.grandbrighton.co.uk/dining-and-lounge/takeawaysJPImedia competition rules apply. See jpimedia.co.uk/competition