An example of one of the picnic boxes from The Grand, Brighton

The Grand Brighton Hotel has teamed up with the Brighton Indy to offer readers the chance to enjoy a taste of fine dining in a picnic style-takeaway.

After celebrating National Picnic Month in July, the hotel has decided to give away a picnic for two, perfect for al fresco dining on the beach or in the park.

The winners can feast on savoury wraps, pastries, quiche, and sweet treats selected by executive head chef Alan White, created using locally sourced ingredients, with vegan and vegetarian options available.

The Grand Afternoon Tea take-away

Or they can choose to opt for the hotel’s award-winning ‘Grand afternoon tea’, packed in a box with all the classic treats including finger sandwiches, fruit scones and a variety of cakes and tarts – perfect for a picnic or for celebrating something special in the comfort of your own home.

Charlotte Alldis, director of marketing at The Grand Brighton Hotel, said: “Our picnics have proved incredibly popular – especially throughout the summer. It’s such a lovely treat.”

To be in with a chance to win two picnic boxes, worth £38, answer the following question:

Q: What is the name of The Grand’s main restaurant?

A: The Victoria

B: Cyan

C: The Grand restaurant

Send your answer to [email protected] by Monday, August 15.