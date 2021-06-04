These are the most popular new homes on the market in East Sussex

Here is a selection of some of those properties which have been the most popular with Zoopla users...
1. The Glass Barn, Wadhurst
A converted five bedroom home with far-reaching countryside views. Price: £2,250,000.
2. Stonefield Road, Hastings
A Victorian house in need of modernisation. For sale by auction on June 10 with a guide price of £125,000.
3. Mermaid Street, Rye
A beautifully refurbished Grade II listed townhouse. Price: £1,850,000.
4. Marlborough Place, Brighton
A well presented two bedroom top floor apartment. Price: £285,000.
