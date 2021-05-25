This individual character home in Broad Oak is full of surprises, believed to have originally comprised a cottage, an oast, a dairy and a cart shed, all converted in the 1950s. There is much imaginative use of reclaimed materials, including oak floor boards to the key reception rooms, wall panelling in the sitting room and book shelving in the library, as well as a stained glass window in the sitting room and the dramatic, curved secondary staircase, rising up around the wall, inside the roundel. The property is set within delightful grounds which include an apple orchard, paddock, water garden and area of woodland to the rear. Take a look through the photos of Swife Lane below – on the market for £950,000.