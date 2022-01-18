Dyke Road Avenue, Brighton, from Zoopla

Look inside Brighton's most popular property listed on Zoopla

This five bedroom detached gated residence in Brighton has caught the eye of many potential buyers on property site Zoopla.

By Nicola Caines
Tuesday, 18th January 2022, 6:57 pm

It is on the market for £2,750,000 and has had 1,559 views on the Zoopla website in the last 30 days. This makes it the most popular on the site in Brighton and second most popular in East Sussex. It was originally listed on November 9, 2021.

The property, in Dyke Road Avenue, is described as being of 'exceptional quality and stature and is located in one of the most exclusive locations in the area'.

The landscaped garden has a heated swimming pool while inside the house there are three reception rooms, a utility room, two cloakrooms, a kitchen/breakfast room and five bedrooms including one with a luxury en suite and terrace.

Details and photographs from Zoopla.

