This stunning Grade II listed house on Brighton's seafront has undergone an extensive programme of refurbishment spanning over six storeys.

Located in Marine Parade, Kemptown, it is on the market for offers over £2.25m.

Further details can be found via Zoopla

1. The living room Buy photo

2. The sea view from the living room Buy photo

3. Ground floor kitchen Buy photo

4. Master bedroom with bath and sea view Buy photo