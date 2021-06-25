Tall Trees was completed in 2013 and boasts a reception hall, drawing room, dining room, library, cinema room, study, a large open-plan kitchen/breakfast/family room and indoor swimming.

And at £10million, the property – in Angmering, near Worthing is the most expensive home in Sussex on Zoopla.

Outside there is a courtyard, alled garden, formal gardens and a hard tennis court, as well as a summer house, gardener’s store and two triple garages. There is even a staff cottage, with bedroom, bathroom and sitting room.

The property can be found via Zoopla.

1. Tall Trees, Angmering The beautiful home is set in more than four acres

2. Tall Trees, Angmering The entrance hall features an impressive imperial staircase

3. Tall Trees, Angmering The house is bright and airy and finished to a high standard

4. Tall Trees, Angmering The perfect setting for fine dining at home