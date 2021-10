Situated in Tredcroft Road, one of the finest roads and most desirable in the Hove Park area, it offers five bedrooms, four bathrooms and an amazing garden great for families of all sizes.

There is a cinema room, gym and heated swimming pool and an abundance of natural light which features throughout the house. The property is on the market with Mishon Welton estate agents and further information is available on the Zoopla website. All photos by Zoopla