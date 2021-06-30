Mill Cottage, in Rottingdean, is on the market with a guide price of £900,000

The Rottingdean cottage built about 1750 with a ‘wealth of charm’

Here see inside grade II-listed Mill Cottage, in Rottingdean, which was built more than 270 years ago and is on the market.

Wednesday, 30th June 2021, 4:53 pm
Updated Wednesday, 30th June 2021, 5:04 pm

Property website Zoopla lists the detached house as ‘a piece of original Rottingdean history’ that ‘maintains its olde world style’ and boasts a ‘wealth of charm and character’.

It has four bedrooms, three bathrooms and two reception rooms and is on sale with Purplebricks with a guide price of £900,000.

