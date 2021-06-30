The Rottingdean cottage built about 1750 with a ‘wealth of charm’
Here see inside grade II-listed Mill Cottage, in Rottingdean, which was built more than 270 years ago and is on the market.
Property website Zoopla lists the detached house as ‘a piece of original Rottingdean history’ that ‘maintains its olde world style’ and boasts a ‘wealth of charm and character’.
It has four bedrooms, three bathrooms and two reception rooms and is on sale with Purplebricks with a guide price of £900,000.
