This former church in a coastal Sussex village is up for auction

Church of the Assumption of St Mary the Virgin is among 110 lots in the latest auction being held by Clive Emson Land and Property Auctioneers.

The property in Church Farm Lane, East Wittering is being offered with a £175,000 to £200,000 freehold guide price at the firm’s auction which ends on Wednesday, July 28.

Richard Payne, senior auction appraiser and auctioneer, said: “This Grade-II listed former Anglican church, which dates back to the 12th century, was recently used as a museum and has undergone extensive maintenance, including a new roof.

“It is situated in a highly desirable coastal location, just off the A2179, on the edge of the village of East Wittering, which was included in the Domesday Book.

“Although not used for worship for some years, St Mary’s is an attractive historic building retaining many original features, including the main door, tiled floor and windows.

“We consider this medieval property, with Victorian restorations, to be suitable for a variety of uses, subject to all necessary consents being obtainable.”

The approximate gross internal floor area extends to just over 103 sq m (1,110 sq ft).

The current auction, the fifth of eight this year, ends on Wednesday July 28.

