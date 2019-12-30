Make a new start this year with Woodgate

The New Year is always a great time to take stock, reflect and identify opportunities for fresh starts and new beginnings.

If you’ve been thinking about moving home, January is a great time to take action with a renewed sense of energy. If you’re looking to make a new start, a new property could be the ideal blank canvas for you to make your own. Whether you’re looking to upsize, downsize, relocate or take your first step on the property ladder, Woodgate could be the community for you.

Woodgate at Pease Pottage

Located in the picturesque Mid Sussex countryside, Woodgate, a new connected community is your place to call home. Local Sussex developer, Thakeham Homes, is renowned for building quality homes in Sussex, Surrey and Hampshire. Woodgate Pease Pottage has been designed with a fusion of traditional and contemporary living in mind, offering a modern village lifestyle that brings people together.

Woodgate offers a tranquil base with excellent connectivity between the city, coast and countryside, whether traveling by road, train or bus. In addition to being nestled at the heart of an area of natural beauty, Woodgate provides an ideally located base, no matter what your lifestyle.

In addition, Woodgate offers homeowners a choice of look and design. Those looking for a classic and traditional feel to their new home need look no further than a Thakeham home, but those searching for a more contemporary and modern appearance should seek out Alphium; a fresh new approach to developing contemporary, high-quality homes.

With sustainable and cost-saving energy solutions being high on the agenda for home buyers, all homes at Woodgate have the option of smart connectivity to monitor usage, including voice control for operating the lighting and heating. Plus, the added benefit of all homes being pre-wired for electric vehicles, Woodgate is tailored to suit everyone’s requirements now and in the future. Help to Buy Options are also now available on eligible properties at Woodgate.

So why not make 2020 count, and put buying a new home at the top of your goals list? The Woodgate Show Homes are now open so you too can explore your potential forever home. Call 01293 225 615 or visit {http://MyWoodgate.co.uk|MyWoodgate.co.uk to book a personal appointment with the friendly sales team or just come and pay us a visit and view our show homes – the marketing suite is open daily from 10am to 5pm.