East Sussex gains nearly £4 million from government to help households through winter

Vulnerable households in East Sussex will be able to access financial help from a new government support fund.

A £500 million Household Support Fund is being made available to councils across the UK to help vulnerable households and individuals through the winter.

It has now been revealed East Sussex councils will receive £3,896,783.88 of the fund.

Vulnerable households will be able to access the support to help them with essentials such as food and utility bills over the coming months as the country continues its recovery from the pandemic.

David Rutley, Minister for Welfare Delivery, said, “This funding is there to support those most in need by providing extra help over winter, and by working through local councils we can make sure the vulnerable people in our communities get this vital support.”