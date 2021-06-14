Award for Brighton dog groomer who is also a TikTok sensation known as ‘lovemuddoglady’

Caroline Donoghue at work as a dog groomer, doing what she loves

LoveMud Mobile Dog Grooming has been awarded the Best Dog Grooming & Pet Care Service – East Sussex award by SME News in the 2021 UK Enterprise Awards.

Founded by Caroline Donoghue in 2012, LoveMud is a fully equipped mobile grooming salon which visits clients.

Caroline believes the grooming experience should be as stress free and enjoyable for the dog as possible. She doesn’t use restraints (unless required for safety) and uses positive reward-based training techniques throughout the grooming process.

Caroline with her own dogs Spaniel Lolly Dog and the late Milo who was her inspiration behind the unique LoveMud business name

Caroline said: “I’m absolutely thrilled to have won this award. I treat every dog as I would my own and I love what I do. I have customers from all over Brighton and Hove but some even travel over an hour to see me because of the way I work and the relationship I have built with their dogs.”

Caroline has a new and successful TikTok account, where she showcases the unique way she works. Her account has over 60,000 subscribers from all over the world and 6 million video views in just three months.