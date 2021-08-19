The new mural at Wish Park. Photo by Jon Rigby

The Friends of Wish Park group said the idea for the 2021 mural came from those who created the 2020 Elephant mural. They got chatting during lockdown and hatched a plan.

A Friends spokesman said: “At 14 metres long, the wall was perfect for a long, long bench with park regulars chatting and socialising on a summer’s day along with some well-known canine friends.

“A kids’ art workshop provided some additional fun images – check out the orange dragon. With permissions from the building’s owner – UK Power Networks – and Brighton and Hove City Council, work started in late June.

The artistic team behind the mural

“Over four weeks the artistic team, led by Becca Angel, worked their magic, and created a large, vibrant blast of colour and energy.”

The mural was made possible by the generosity of local people and three sponsors – Estate Agency Cox & Co, Chandlers Building Supplies, and Wish Park café.

Jeremy Wright, from UK Power Networks, said: “The community has pulled together to create a second colourful mural on the façade of our building to honour the park’s regular visitors. Everyone has worked so hard on the project, and we were delighted to support them.”

On July 31, the Friends of Wish Park invited the community to the park to celebrate the mural launch which included free kid’s art as well as sport and music activities.

The vibrant mural up close

Hove and Portslade MP Peter Kyle was there to cut a golden ribbon and spoke of the joy of communities coming together to achieve good outcomes.