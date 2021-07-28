Pictures as Preston Park parkrun returns after lockdown
The wait was finally over on Saturday when parkrun events were allowed to resume after lockdown, including the popular Preston Park event.
John Jaap, event co-director, said: "We're back! It was great to see 340 of you plus about 20 volunteers in the park. Unfortunately, everyone couldn't be there so we send our best wishes to those who are isolating or not yet confident to be among a crowd, we look forward to seeing you in the not too distant future."
John said it was pleasing that everyone respected distancing during the event. He said that due to Covid they couldn't find out about all of the milestone runs.
John added: "But from the results we can see that: Steve Rooney ran his 50th - congratulations, and also Bernie Pelling her 250th. Bernie would have run this in March 2020 except that she generously volunteered to Run Direct on International Women's Day (7/3/20) confident of doing it only one week late....
"Well done to everyone who achieved something speciall - 21 people ran their first parkrun; we hope to see you back with us or at another event very soon.
"Andrew Haig has been waiting patiently for nearly a year for the restart to be able to set the V75 course record of 23:18 - very well done!
"Finally 42 people ran personal bests - great to see."