Residents asked for views on where to place 100 cycle storage hangars around the city

An example of what the bicycle hangars would look like

The council has already allocated £500,000 of funding for the scheme and is in the early stages of planning where they should be installed.

Now, residents are being asked to share their views through an online survey, which asks people if they would be interested in having a cycle hangar on their street, whether they currently have storage space and what kind of property they live in.

The council said the survey is designed to assess demand for the secure on-street cycle parking that will be solely reserved for residents. At this stage, the council is not asking people to apply for a space, this will come at a later stage, likely early 2022.

Amy Heley, chair of the Environment, Transport and Sustainability committee said: “I’m so glad we were able to secure the funding for these cycle hangars and that we’re getting closer to seeing them around the city.

“There are so many cyclists who need safe and secure storage for their bikes and more who would happily cycle more if they had the same. I’d encourage everyone to take part in the survey which will give us a good picture of where they will be needed most."

The council said the hangars would be used for residents to park their bikes securely near their home where they don’t currently have space.

"With many people living in shared accommodation, flats or houses where storage space is at a premium, it can be difficult for many people to find space to safely store their bikes," said a spokesman. Some hangars would also be able to store cargo and adapted cycles.

The cycle hangars are approximately the size of one parking space and can store six standard sized bicycles. To cover the cost of maintenance and management of the cycle hangars there will be an annual cost of between £50-£70 per year for each space.

The survey can be found here (Cycle Hangar Survey) and will run for six weeks until November 14, after which assessments will be made by considering factors such as the suitability of sites, current facilities in the area, levels of reported bike thefts and the level of demand.

The council said the cycle hangar scheme will be rolled out in stages following further consultation through a Traffic Regulation Order (TRO). This will give all affected residents and businesses a further chance to have their say on the proposals.