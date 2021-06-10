These are some pictures of the eclipse as seen across the UK.
1. A partial solar eclipse is seen through cloud cover from Primrose Hill in central London on June 10, 2021. (Photo by Niklas HALLE'N / AFP) (Photo by NIKLAS HALLE'N/AFP via Getty Images)
A partial solar eclipse is seen through cloud cover from Primrose Hill in central London on June 10, 2021
Photo: Getty Images/NIKLAS HALLE'N
2. LONDON, ENGLAND - JUNE 10: A partial solar eclipse is seen over the Houses of Parliament on June 10, 2021 in London, England. Viewers in the UK will witness a partial solar eclipse this morning with around a fifth of the Sun's light blocked in London. In other parts of the Northern Hemisphere, this annular eclipse will be seen as a visible thin outer ring of the sun's disk that is not completely covered by the smaller dark disk of the moon, a so-called "ring of fire". (Photo by Dan Kitwood/Getty Images)
The partial solar eclipse is seen over the Houses of Parliament. In other parts of the Northern Hemisphere, this annular eclipse would have been visible as a thin outer ring of the sun's disk that is not completely covered by the smaller dark disk of the moon, a so-called "ring of fire"
Photo: Getty Images/Dan Kitwood
3. LONDON, ENGLAND - JUNE 10: A partial solar eclipse is seen behind a Union Jack flag at the Houses of Parliament on June 10, 2021 in London, England. Viewers in the UK will witness a partial solar eclipse this morning with around a fifth of the Sun's light blocked in London. In other parts of the Northern Hemisphere, this annular eclipse will be seen as a visible thin outer ring of the sun's disk that is not completely covered by the smaller dark disk of the moon, a so-called "ring of fire". (Photo by Chris J Ratcliffe/Getty Images)
Viewers in the UK were able to witness the partial solar eclipse this morning with around a fifth of the Sun's light blocked (Photo by Chris J Ratcliffe/Getty Images)
Photo: Getty Images/Chris J Ratcliffe
4. LONDON, ENGLAND - JUNE 10: A partial solar eclipse is seen behind the Crimea and Indian Mutiny memorial outside Westminster Abbey on June 10, 2021 in London, England. Viewers in the UK will witness a partial solar eclipse this morning with around a fifth of the Sun's light blocked in London. In other parts of the Northern Hemisphere, this annular eclipse will be seen as a visible thin outer ring of the sun's disk that is not completely covered by the smaller dark disk of the moon, a so-called "ring of fire". (Photo by Chris J Ratcliffe/Getty Images)
According to NASA, the next solar eclipse won't occur until 4 December 2021
Photo: Getty Images/Chris J Ratcliffe