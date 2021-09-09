Soulful Saturday is a fundraising success for Brighton charity which supports the homeless and vulnerable

Graham Potter (Brighton and Hove Albion manager) is also a patron and went along to the event organised by his wife Rachel. Graham is pictured with Paul Young and Roy Stannard from Off the Fence

A fund-raising morning has helped to raise nearly £5,000 for Brighton charity Off the Fence.

Soulful Saturday, held on September 4, was the first event organised by the charity’s patron Rachel Potter.

More than 70 people booked a place at the event – held at the Glebe sports ground in Hove – which included a morning of pilates and meditation and a veggie brunch from Kleen Kitchen.

Patron Rachel Potter, organised the event and led the pilates

The ticket sales plus a raffle and merchandise sales raised more than £3,000. An online auction, which runs until September 18, also looks set to bring in more than £1,500.

Roy Stannard from the charity thanked all those who supported the event and said every penny raised would be used to help the homeless, vulnerable children and those who suffer domestic abuse in the city.