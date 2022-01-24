Can you help Polly the poorly pug?
RSPCA Brighton is appealing for help to fund major surgery to treat a poorly pug in their care.
Four-year-old Polly came to the RSPCA following a history of neglect -and it soon became clear she had severe issues with her breathing impacting her quality of life.
She suffers from BOAS - Brachycephalic Obstructive Airways Syndrome - which frequently affects flat-faced dogs.
RSPCA Brighton branch manager Jenny Eden said: “We gave her surgery to clear her airways but that had minimal effect - the surgeon said she has a rare Grade III Laryngeal collapse too.
“Sadly, this is all because of the way she was bred as she is a flat faced breed. Polly is currently living in a foster home as she was unable to cope in kennels, sadly as soon as she tries to live a normal life - running or playing - she struggles to breathe.Her foster mum says when she gets excited her tongue turns blue. Sadly we are seeing an increasing number of dogs with BOAS - four in the last six months - as popular flat faced breeds are being given up.” The laryngeal tie back surgery needed can cost up to £5,000. To donate go to rspcabrighton.enthuse.com/PollyPug