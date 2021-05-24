Dogs Trust Shoreham Dog of the Week: Meet Dexter

Dexter loves nothing more than cuddles on the sofa

Dexter is a senior pug cross terrier who, according to his foster owners loves nothing more than sharing the sofa with his favourite people whilst receiving lots of cuddles and attention.

Due to enduring lots of recent change in his life, Dexter came into the care of Dogs Trust Shoreham feeling a little apprehensive about the world around him.

But since being placed in his foster home, Dexter has blossomed and Dogs Trust are trying to find his forever home.

Dexter’s new family should live in a quiet home and lead a relaxed life to accommodate spending lots of time with Dexter.

His new family should also be prepared to embrace his ‘chatty nature’ as Dexter has been known to use his voice from time to time, and especially when other animals are on the television.

Dexter may be able to live with another dog with a similarly calm nature to his own and could possibly have feline-friends too. Any of his people pals should be over the age of 14.