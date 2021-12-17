‘Petfishing’ warning for Brighton puppy buyers

Buy from a reputable dealer to make sure you have a healthy puppy like Olive

Trading standards officers are urging Brighton residents to be on their guard against ‘petfishing’.

Brighton and Hove City Council have issued the warning to stop scams where unscrupulous traders pretend a puppy is from a reputable breeeder.

A council spokesperson said: “If you are looking for a new pet, only use a reputable breeder or a rescue centre.

“Demand for puppies has increased over the pandemic and prices have soared, with popular breeds now selling for upwards of several thousand pounds.

“This has seen a large escalation nationally in both puppy farming and puppy smuggling, with puppies often being bred in appalling conditions, increasing the risk of disease and ill health for the dogs.

“There has also seen a rise in bogus online puppy sellers, where consumers have paid hundreds of pounds upfront for puppies they’ve seen advertised which do not exist.”

In April 2020 ‘Lucy’s Law’ was introduced to combat this practice and it means that anyone wanting a new puppy in England must buy direct from a breeder or adopt from a verified rescue centre.

If a business sells puppies without a licence, they could receive an unlimited fine or be sent to prison for up to six months.

Brighton and Hove Trading Standards strongly advise people to only buy from a reputable and recommended dealer, to view the animal with its mother and siblings where it has been bred, to ask to see vaccination documentation from the breeder, and never pay in advance for a puppy.

Councillor Lizzie Deane, chair of the Licensing Committee said: “Illegal puppy breeding is an appalling activity, often associated with immense cruelty. Owners are often unaware of this and would be shocked if they knew. Puppies bred illegally and in appalling conditions often come with long term issues of trauma and ill health, which in turn only stores up problems for the owners later on. It has long been said that a puppy is for life, not just for Christmas. But whenever you buy a puppy, it’s so important to check its history first so you know your dog’s background.

“Buying a puppy without asking the right questions only serves to promote this heartless and disgusting trade when it should by contrast be totally eradicated.”