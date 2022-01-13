Rupert needs love and lots of patience

Rupert

RSPCA Brighton is making a special homing appeal for Rupert.

When the two-year-old arrived he was terrified of all humans and it took weeks before he would even come out of his kennel.

After months of hard work from the staff at RSPCA Brighton he is learning to trust and explore the world but he still needs lots of help from his new home to rehabilitate him. Rupert and his new owners would get on going support from RSPCA Brighton’s behaviourist to ensure he continues to make progress and learns to love life.

He would love a home with another large female dog, as he loves playing with girls and gets extra confidence from being with them. He needs an adult only home in a quiet location with his own garden and new owners with lots of patience to help him.