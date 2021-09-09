Saltdean Lido’s dog swim sessions

Dogs making the most of Saltdean Lido

Saltdean Lido is hosting swim sessions for dogs this weekend and throughout September.

The outdoor pool will be open to dogs and their owners on Saturdays and Sundays from September 11 - 26.

‘Dogtember 2021’ is sponsored by YORA - an ethical dog food supplier, and all profits from the event will go towards the Saltdean Lido restoration fund.

A spokesperson for the pool said: “Your Human must book a Human ticket before they can book one for you and they need to book all the required tickets before they move on to pay.

“We can’t, for H&S reasons, allow under-16s in the pool. (This applies to Humans only!) Under-16 Humans are welcome with a spectator ticket and can play with you from the poolside or in the splash pool.”