See how Brighton ranks in top 10 list of hen do locations

Brighton has been ranked among the top ten destinations for hen parties worldwide but has missed out on the top spot and it seems stag do organisers have other locations in mind.

Stag and hen party organisers Last Night of Freedom have compiled two top ten lists of the most popular hen do and stag party locations worldwide.

The ranking shows that Brighton is a favourite location for hen dos, coming fifth in the pecking order.

Brighton is not quite so popular with stag organisers however, and does not feature in the top 10 list of stag do locations.

A popular city for parties and events, Brighton features alongside Barcelona and Marbella on the top 10 list of hen dos.

Last Night of Freedom director of operations Cheryl Hooper said: “Brighton is well-known as a friendly and vibrant city. Feedback from our parties say how welcoming and sociable the people are and how good the city’s nightlife is.

“Brighton has some gorgeous attractions and with places like the world famous pier, there are loads of opportunities for groups to get those Instagram shots.”

The top ten Last Night of Freedom stag and hen do locations for 2019 can be found below:

Top 10 Hen Locations 2019

1. Dublin

2. Newcastle

3. Liverpool

4. Edinburgh

5. Brighton

6. Barcelona

7. Manchester

8. Cardiff

9. Marbella

10. London

Top 10 Stag Locations 2019

1. Newcastle

2. Prague

3. Dublin

4. Budapest

5. Krakow

6. Liverpool

7. Benidorm

8. Hamburg

9. Barcelona

10. Amsterdam