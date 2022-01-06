Aldi calling on the public to back plans for new Hove store

A computer-generated image of Aldi's proposed new store in Hove

Budget supermarket chain Aldi is calling for support for its plans to build a fourth store in the city which it says will ‘save travel time for local shoppers’.

The retailer currently has branches on Lewes Road, London Road, Boundary Road and is hoping to set up another on King George VI Avenue in Hove.

The proposed site for the new store is on land at Court House Farm, off King George VI Avenue, know locally as Snakey Hill.

In the run up to Christmas a stand was set within the Boundary Road store, with glossy leaflets to drum up public support for the planned fifth branch.

The leaflet stated: “You may be aware that Aldi has been developing proposals for a new, bespokes food store in Hove, along King George VI Avenue .

“We know that many of our valued Portslade store customers currently travel quite far to access Aldi’s high-quality discount food offer.

“We believe that a new store in Hove will save travel time for local shoppers, support the local economy, and create new jobs for local people.

“Our initial public consultation has shown that there is public support for a new store in Hove.”

The leaflet asks Aldi shopers to visit aldiconsultation.co.uk/hove/support-our-prosposals where there is more information about the plans: “The proposals would see land at Court House Farm, off King George VI Avenue, developed into a new Aldi store.

“The plans would introduce a brand new discount store to Hove, Withdean and Hangleton, bringing greater food shopping choice to residents.

“Proposals are at an early stage and no planning application has yet been submitted to Brighton & Hove City Council. Aldi would like to hear your views regarding their ambitions for a new store at Court House Farm.

“The proposed store is located on King George VI Avenue, and forms part of the wider Toad’s Hole Valley strategic development allocation, which has planning consent for c.800 new homes, commercial and community uses.

“With direct access to the strategic road network, existing residents and future residents of Toad’s Hole Valley, the site is the ideal location for a food store.”

Aldi said the proposed store would provide: “Modestly sized food store with a new sales area of 1,315m2

“Parking spaces for 119 cars, including seven accessible bays, seven parent-and-child spaces, and 12 active and a further 12 passive electric vehicle charging points

“Free customer car parking together with bicycle storage for 26 cycles

“Fifty full and part-time local jobs

“A high-quality sustainable design, including wild meadow green roof