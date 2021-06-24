Brighton wizarding shop owner's charity row while dressed as Harry Potter elf Dobby

Oliver Dall, owner of Oliver's Brighton, a Harry Potter-style shop

Oliver Dall, who owns Oliver’s in Trafalgar Street, a Harry Potter-style shop, is hoping to raise £500 for Brighton Pride’s official charity, Rainbow Fund.

Oliver will start his sponsored row at 9am on Sunday. For every pound donated he will pull 10 rows. So, if he reaches £500, he will have to pull 5,000 rows.

Oliver said: “Here at Oliver’s Brighton we are a huge supporter of the LGBTQ+ community and the Pride celebration.”

Oliver Dall from Oliver's Brighton will dress as Dobby the elf for the rowing challenge

The Brighton Rainbow Fund is the central hub for fundraising within the Brighton and Hove LGBTQ+ communities, and distributes grants to local projects which benefit, and make a difference, to the lives of hundreds of individuals within those communities.

Oliver’s Brighton is an independent shop and after closing during lockdown it has made some changes. The entrance to the award-winning shop is now a sweet emporium, offering sweets, ice cream with colour-changing spoons and ‘potions’. Then for those who have pre-booked, a secret door leads to the wizarding and wand shop for a private shopping experience.

It costs £10 to book a 30-minute slot but visitors can use the money towards a purchase or get a full refund in store.

Oliver said: “It’s something I’ve always wanted to do as when you’re really busy you can’t give every customer the same service.

Oliver's Brighton offers private shopping experiences

“People seem to love it and we’re fully booked most weekends.”