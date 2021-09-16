Churchill Square shoppers will get a free tote bag to kick off Recycle Week

On Monday (September 20) each of Churchill Square’s store’s plastic and paper bags will be replaced with an ethically produced canvas tote bag. The bags, printed with a cheeky message, are free and have returned for the third consecutive year due to popular demand.

Churchill Square has been leading monthly beach cleans since May this year, with a massive total of 55.35kg of waste being removed from Brighton Beach by volunteers giving up their Sunday morning. The last beach clean of the year takes place at the end of Recycle Week on Sunday, September 26, from 11am-1pm. Participants will be provided with litter pickers, gloves and a high-vis jacket. Sign up at churchillsquare.com/whats_on/brighton-beach-clean-2/ Centre Director, Mark Buchanan-Smith said, “Churchill Square has long supported the effort to reduce waste. After really positive feedback and high demand for the reusable tote bags, over the last two years, we’re really pleased to bring them back.