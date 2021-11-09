Sweaty Betty – Popular women’s clothes shop expands its Brighton base

Sweaty Betty, which specialises in activewear for women, has moved from Regent’s Arcade to bigger premises in East Street. Caroline Scott, SVP Global Retail, said: “‘We opened our first store in Brighton in 2005, and since then the local business has only gone from strength to strength. The fitness and wellness scene in Brighton is bigger than ever, and our growing customer base meant it was time for a new and improved location. We’re so thrilled with our new space and can’t for our customers to see it!’