Haven extends holiday season at 11 of its sites - the parks on the list

Primrose Valley on the East Coast

In response to the overwhelming demand of UK staycations, the extension will be available to 11 parks across the UK until 15 November 2021, giving guests an extra two weeks to enjoy a British getaway before the winter approaches.

Haven will be offering both Stay and Stay+Play holidays during November so guests can decide if they just want to opt to use the park as a base to explore the local area and utilise facilities such as the takeaways on a Stay break or opt for the thrill seeking Stay+Play holiday.

A Haven Stay+Play holiday allows guests to enjoy the breath taking scenery as well as take part in one of the numerous fun filled activities offered on park. Activities range from splashing around in Haven’s indoor pools, revelling in the range of daytime and evening entertainment in the Showbar and whizzing through the air on the Aerial Adventure; just to name a few. In addition, the accommodation is dog friendly, welcoming all family pets to experience a holiday this year too!

“It’s our pleasure to extend our holiday season this year. We feel it’s important to give holidaymakers a chance to get away from their homes, which for some, has also been their office, and have the chance to relax and have fun with their families. With the huge demand we’ve had this year, we wanted to do everything we could to ensure all our guests would get a chance to stay at one of parks this year” – Gerard Tempest, Director of Guest and Proposition at Haven.

Although the rollout of the UK roadmap out of the pandemic is well underway, Haven will continue to offer its Coronavirus Book with Confidence Guarantee on all November bookings. This free guarantee gives guests the ability to change their holiday anytime from 28 days, right up until three days of their arrival date should there be any issues preventing them to travel due to Coronavirus.

A list of the 11 Haven parks extending opening until November is below:

Berwick

Caister-on-Sea

Combe Haven

Devon Cliffs

Golden Sands

Hafan y Mor

Kiln Park

Marton Mere

Primrose Valley

Seton Sands