Sussex, Surrey and Kent really come into their own in the summer, with glorious walks on the High Weald and the South Downs; stunning stretches of coast; historic towns, museums and country houses; independent shops; laid back country pubs and quirky bars.

Ben Brown and his sons Jacob, 12, and Matthew, 10, catch the bus for days out from their home in Crawley.

Ben said: “We go all over the Metrobus network: they are transport mad! Anywhere you can go on a bus, we go there.

Metrobus is encouraging people to make the most of their staycations this summer and explore the surrounding coast and countryside

"They like going down to Brighton because it’s a longer journey. We go to Redhill, Caterham and East Grinstead too and we’re planning a day out in Eastbourne."

“I drive, but when we go out on the bus we have a more fun day. I can concentrate on talking to them about what we are seeing, rather than sitting on a motorway.

"My children like being on the bus, sitting at the front upstairs and watching the world go by, while chatting to other people. We avoid parking charges when we get there too.”

Brighton & Hove and Metrobus’ managing director Martin Harris added: “Sussex, Surrey and Kent have so much to offer, especially during the summer when the weather is warmer.

"You can take the bus to Ashdown Forest, go to Horsham or Tunbridge Wells for shopping and sightseeing, or take the family to Groombridge Place or Nymans.

"After spending so much time indoors during the pandemic and with most lockdown restrictions lifted soon, it’s time to enjoy where we live and venture further afield.

“We know keeping the kids occupied during the long weeks of the summer holidays can be expensive, so we have tickets specifically designed to save you money on family and group days out.

"Catching the bus also means no stressful driving and having to pay for parking. You’re doing your bit for the environment too.”

Family Day Metroriders give you all day travel for £9 on the app, or £10 when you pay cash/contactless to the driver.

Family Day Metrovoyagers which are valid on any Metrobus service and all Brighton & Hove Buses are £12.50 on the app or from the driver. Up to five people can travel on one ticket, with either one or two adults.

A Duo Metrorider for two people means you can travel together on the one ticket for 24 hours for only £7.80, or there’s the Duo Metrovoyager for £10, which is valid on any Metrobus service and all Brighton & Hove Buses too.

Find out all about things to do and great value tickets here.

If your trip is more spontaneous, you can hop on and off buses using contactless, which caps fares to the price of a day ticket for the area you have travelled in.

Millions of people are choosing to holiday in the UK this year, rather than going abroad, in an effort to avoid catching a plane and overseas travel restrictions, exploring closer to home instead.

A June 2021 Covid consumer sentiment tracking survey found that around three in five (62 per cent) UK adults planned to take an overnight UK trip at some point by the end of 2021, much higher than the 23 per cent that planned on taking an overnight trip overseas.