Summerhayes Munchkins meet Santa

Children and parents at a Sumerhayes baby and toddler group closed out the year with a wonderful Christmas Party last week.

Alongside music, food and plenty of chocolate, children at the Munchkins Parent, Baby & Toddler group also welcomed a visit from Father Christmas, who took a break from making toys in the North Pole to stop by, hand out presents, pose for photos and reply to some very important letters from a certain group of Summerhayes Munchkins.

Janet Gunn, who organises the group, said: “It was really good! we had a lot of food, we laid the tables out and had a little buffet for the children.”

“The kids loved it and I had a lot of thank yous from the parents as well.”

Though the group is now closed for the year, they will return to the Summerhayes Centre, on Marshall Lane on January 9 from 9 to 10.30am.

The group meets up every week to give parents of children under five a chance to meet new people, make friends and give their children a safe, community space to play.

Attendance costs £1 per adult and 20p per child.