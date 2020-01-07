The 100-mile walk through the South Downs National Park returns

The annual South Downs Way walk will return for its 41st year this June, running from Winchester to Eastbourne and lying entirely within the South Downs National Park.

Taking place over nine days, from June 5 to June 13, the walk encompasses 100 miles and walkers will be collected by coach each morning from different points in West Sussex.

In a lighthearted signpost to Brexit, event organisers joked there would be no visa requirements.

Footprints team member Keith McKenna said: “We are delighted to say that we have had some very positive discussions with both East Sussex and Hampshire counties and can confirm that visa waivers will be issued for all those crossing the county borders in June.

“We have even reached an agreement on tariffs so that the ice creams we are giving to walkers in Hampshire can be imported duty free into Sussex.

“There was initially some concern about the Irish Question - until it was pointed out that the Irish MP, Charles Stewart Parnell, did actually have to cross the South Downs Way to attend his marriage in Steyning. It was therefore deemed to be a legitimate question and not just a backstop.”

Team member Sally Dench said: “Keith has been very busy getting this done. He was particularly concerned about the can of cider he keeps in his backpack for the end of the day’s walk.

“He didn’t want to be accused of being a smuggler although suspiciously he is often seen in a pub of that name which is on the eastern end of the trail.”

To book your place or find out more, visit the South Downs Way website here or call 01903 813381.