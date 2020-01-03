Airports

These are the 10 worst UK airports to be stranded at

Navigating an airport can be stressful, and getting delayed at one can be even worse. But some can be worse than others if you’re left there for quite a while.

Netflights have assessed which UK airports are better equipped to get stranded at, with essentials, comfort and things to do being the top three criteria. London Heathrow was rated as the best in the UK to be stranded at, thanks to having plenty to do, followed closely by London Gatwick and London Southend, taking second and third place respectively. But some didn’t rate quite so highly, with these 10 being ranked as the worst of 30 UK airports on the ‘strandability’ scale.

Ranking: 20 out of 30

1. Bournemouth

Ranking: 22 out of 30

2. Southampton

Ranking: 22 out of 30

3. Glasgow Prestwick

Ranking: 29 out of 30

4. Isle of Man

