A27 crash at Shoreham: Collision caused three-mile tailbacks and sparked emergency response

Motorists faced severe delays, with reports of three-mile queues.

West Sussex Fire and Rescue said crews from Shoreham, Worthing and Hove were called to the crash shortly before 8am.

“We have just been advised that the A27 Brighton bypass eastbound (just under the bridge) has been closed on both sides due to a road traffic collision,” an earlier fire service statement read.

“Please find alternative routes where possible.”

The fire service confirmed that, by 10am, all crews had left the scene.

A spokesperson added: “Thank you to members of the public for your patience whilst we dealt with the incident.”

Traffic is still reportedly queuing on A259 Brighton Road eastbound around Lancing Beach. This is said to be caused by traffic, diverted from the A27 crash.

Emergency services responded to a crash on the A27 at Shoreham-by-Sea

Sussex Police and South East Coast Ambulance Service have been approached for comment.