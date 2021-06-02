Appeal after Hove Park bins set on fire in ‘deliberate’ incident

Police news

Police said the fire service responded quickly to the incident, shortly before 9pm on Saturday (May 22).

“However there was a risk that buildings within Hove Park may have also caught alight had the fires not been extinguished,” police said.

The fires are being treated as deliberate and officers investigating the matter are keen to speak to anyone who saw what happened, or who may have witnessed any suspicious behaviour in the vicinity, a spokesman said.

Police would also like to speak to anyone who may have captured any relevant dash cam, CCTV or mobile phone footage from the area.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police online or by calling 101 quoting crime reference 47210082710.