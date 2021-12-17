Brighton council 'very sorry' about Kendal Court resident's death

Kendal Court in Newhaven

The latest tragedy has led East Sussex County Council to explore the possibility of legal action.

The dispute revolves around Brighton and Hove City Council (BHCC) placing homeless residents with complex needs into Kendal Court, something which East Sussex County Council (ESCC) considers to be inappropriate.

A spokesperson for BHCC said:“We were very sorry to learn of the recent death of a resident of Kendal Court. It’s very sad news.

“The death did not occur in Kendal Court. We’re offering support to other residents in the accommodation and staff who knew the deceased.

“The deceased had been receiving support from us. We are currently supporting their support worker, who is extremely upset by what has happened.

“We send our deepest sympathy to their friends and family and all the staff who worked to support them.

“Being homeless obviously can be very difficult for the individuals involved who are often dealing with a number of other problems.

“We work extremely hard to help people avoid this situation, and to support them when they are homeless.

“Kendal Court is self-contained short-term accommodation which has been subject to a number of improvements. But the quality of accommodation is usually only one factor affecting the wellbeing of residents particularly when they are homeless.

“It is a dangerous and simplistic assumption to make a causal link between a person’s wellbeing and their accommodation.

“We have a dedicated welfare officer team supporting all homeless households in our emergency and short-term accommodation both within and outside of the city.