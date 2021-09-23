Brighton crash: Pedestrian, 20, seriously hurt after collision with lorry
A 20-year-old man has been taken to hospital with ‘potentially life-changing’ injuries after a crash in Brighton.
Emergency services were called to a collision involving a lorry and a pedestrian on Hollingdean Road at around 8.25am this morning (Thursday, September 23).
The road was closed, causing congestion towards Upper Lewes Road and Ditchling Road.
A Sussex Police spokesperson said: “A 20-year-old man was taken to hospital by the ambulance service with potentially life-changing leg injuries.
“The road was closed in both directions but has since been reopened.
“Anybody who witnessed the incident or has relevant dash-cam footage can contact police online or by calling 101, quoting Operation Nettle.”
South East Coast Ambulance Service confirmed it was called to the incident.
A spokesman added: "Ambulance crews attended the scene and the pedestrian was treated at the scene before being taken to hospital with serious injuries."
Earlier this morning, a van and a cyclist reportedly collided on A2038 King George Vi Avenue.
There was a partial road closure at Goldstone Crescent / Hangleton Road but has since been cleared.