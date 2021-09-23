Emergency services were called to a collision involving a lorry and a pedestrian on Hollingdean Road at around 8.25am this morning (Thursday, September 23).

The road was closed, causing congestion towards Upper Lewes Road and Ditchling Road.

A Sussex Police spokesperson said: “A 20-year-old man was taken to hospital by the ambulance service with potentially life-changing leg injuries.

Hollingdean Road has been closed by police. Photo: Eddie Mitchell

“The road was closed in both directions but has since been reopened.

“Anybody who witnessed the incident or has relevant dash-cam footage can contact police online or by calling 101, quoting Operation Nettle.”

South East Coast Ambulance Service confirmed it was called to the incident.

A spokesman added: "Ambulance crews attended the scene and the pedestrian was treated at the scene before being taken to hospital with serious injuries."

Earlier this morning, a van and a cyclist reportedly collided on A2038 King George Vi Avenue.

There was a partial road closure at Goldstone Crescent / Hangleton Road but has since been cleared.