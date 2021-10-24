Brighton man injured after police car collides with cyclist

Emergency services attended the A23 Old Steine at the junction with St James's Street around 8.40pm on Saturday (October 23) following the collision involving a pedal cyclist and a police car responding to an emergency call.

The cyclist, a 27-year-old man from Brighton, suffered minor injuries and was taken to the Royal Sussex County Hospital in Brighton as a precaution, police have said. He was discharged shortly afterwards.

The road remained closed for a short period of time while emergency services responded to the collision.

Emergency services at the scene last night. Picture Eddie Mitchell

Officers investigating the matter are appealing for any witnesses to get in touch, in particular anyone who may have captured any relevant dash cam footage.