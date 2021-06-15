Brighton pub fire believed to have started in washing machine

Firefighters were called to the scene

East Sussex Fire and Rescue Service were called at 1.45am today to reports of a fire alarm sounding at a pub, a spokesman said.

On arrival crews found smoke coming from a basement at the Roundhill on Ditchling Road, Brighton

At the height of the incident, five fire engines were in attendance from Barcombe, Lewes, Roedean, Preston Circus and Hove.

Breathing apparatus and hose reel jets were used.

There are no reports of injuries, the spokesman said.