Brighton pub fire believed to have started in washing machine
Five crews attended a fire at a pub in Brighton in the early hours of the morning.
Tuesday, 15th June 2021, 7:45 am
Updated
Tuesday, 15th June 2021, 9:19 am
East Sussex Fire and Rescue Service were called at 1.45am today to reports of a fire alarm sounding at a pub, a spokesman said.
On arrival crews found smoke coming from a basement at the Roundhill on Ditchling Road, Brighton
At the height of the incident, five fire engines were in attendance from Barcombe, Lewes, Roedean, Preston Circus and Hove.
Breathing apparatus and hose reel jets were used.
There are no reports of injuries, the spokesman said.
The fire is believed to have started in a washing machine.