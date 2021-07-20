Brighton teenager goes missing

Emily Batt has not been seen since Monday morning (July 19), when she said she was going to the beach.

Information received since suggests that she may have gone to the Islington area of London to meet a man.

She is described as being of mixed race, 5ft 3in, of slim build, with long braided blonde hair.

Emiily Batt, missing from Brighton. Picture: Sussex Police

She was wearing a pink and white camo crop top, pink and grey camo jogging bottoms and grey fluffy sliders – and was carrying an ASDA carrier bag containing clothes.